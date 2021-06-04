Justice, Manchin release statements on Raleigh County mining death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Jim Justice and Senator Joe Manchin have issued statements following the death of a coal miner in Raleigh County.

Mine section foreman Nicholas Adkins, 43, of Racine was struck by an underground shuttle car and died on Thursday morning

“This second tragedy in as many days is a terrible blow to all West Virginians and to our mining community. Please pray for this man and his loved ones, and for all of our miners and their families, just as Cathy and I continue to do everyday,” Gov. Justice said in his statement.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the loss of James Adkins in Raleigh County today," said Sen. Manchin. "We are again reminded of the incredible sacrifices made by our coal miners and their families each and every day. Gayle and I extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Mr. Adkins."

Adkins death is the second coal mining death to happen in West Virginia over a span of two days.