Marshall AD Mike Hamrick moving into new role at school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick is stepping down at the end of the month to take on a new role at the school. University President Jerome Gilbert announced the move Friday. Hamrick was hired in 2009 and became the second-longest serving athletic director at Marshall. He will become special assistant to the president for one year. Hamrick will focus on fundraising and facilities planning for the university’s previously announced baseball stadium project. Associate athletic director and chief of staff Jeff O’Malley has been appointed interim athletic director. The move follows the exit in January of football coach Doc Holliday. Gilbert also plans to step down in July 2022.