Mike Hamrick to step down as Marshall University Director of Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After 31 seasons as a Division I Athletic Director, and more than a decade with the Thundering Herd, Mike Hamrick is stepping down from his position on June 30.

Hamrick will begin a one-year stint as Special Assistant to the President, with an emphasis on fundraising and facilities planning for the university's baseball stadium project

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert announced Friday that Associate Director of Athletics, Jeff O'Malley, will serve as the interim Athletic Director beginning on July 1.

“Mike Hamrick has done an excellent job as athletic director and I am disappointed he is no longer able to serve in that capacity,” Gilbert said in a statement. “In his role as special assistant to the president, I will be working with him and others to raise money, and to plan for facilities and other improvements for the university.”

Gilbert previously announced that he will not seek a contract extension and plans to step down in July 2022.

O'Malley has served at Marshall for nearly 20 years and received high praise from President Gilbert.

“Jeff O’Malley is an outstanding athletic administrator and someone who is highly capable of directing our athletic department in an interim basis over the next year or more," he said. "I look forward to working with him to continue the process of planning for a baseball stadium and other additions and improvements in athletics. When the next president starts a search for a permanent athletic director, I have indicated to Jeff that he will be allowed to apply if he is interested.”