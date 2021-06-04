MLB, USA Baseball officials pleased with Appy League launch

(WVVA) - All ten Appalachian League teams opened their season on Thursday night with great excitement from the fans to league president, Dan Moushon.

"We had some clubs last night that set records -- most merchandise they ever had in single game sales at the ballpark -- so it's really been very well received," he said in a Friday press conference.

Moushon, as well as representatives from Major League Baseball and USA Baseball attended a number of Opening Day games as part of a multi-day tour around the league.

"Hopefully we'll visit each year -- really as a symbol to show the league's dedication to this league and to the communities," Major League Baseball deputy commissioner Dan Halem said. "To answer questions and to make sure that the model we have entered into is going to be here for the next 25 to 30 years."

The partners also announced a pair of exciting opportunities coming to Appalachian League communities this summer and fall.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will play in a series of exhibition games this summer, making a stop at all ten Appy League parks in July.

Princeton will play host on Wednesday July 14 at 7 p.m., while Bluefield will be the tour's final stop on Thursday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The full tour schedule can be found here.

Major League Baseball and USA Baseball have also agreed to bring the established "Fun At Bat" school program to kids in these ten communities.

The initiative exists to "allow kids to develop their skills on- and off-the-field under the guidance of top coaches and mentors, further expanding MLB’s current investment in the region, helping foster an even deeper love of baseball in these communities and reinforcing MLB’s commitment to growing the game at all levels," as described in a joint release.

For more about the "Fun At Bat" program, click here.