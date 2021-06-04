Multiple people arrested in Greenbrier County drug bust

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Greenbrier County collaborated on a large drug bust.

According to the West Virginia State police, they are arresting 25 people through this operation.

Many of those arrests will be made with charges related to the delivery of heroine and crystal meth.

Police say these arrests are several months of drug investigations.

The agencies who worked on this drug roundup include the West Virginia State Police, the Greenbrier County Sheriff's office, and the Greenbrier Valley drug and violent crimes task force.

These agencies also had assistance from the Division of Natural Resources law enforcement and the municipal police departments.