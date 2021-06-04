Murder suspect’s brother gets 12 years for hiding sibling

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The brother of a Texas man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in suburban Dallas in 2008 has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for helping his sibling evade arrest for more than a decade. Yassein Abdulfatah Said was sentenced Friday in federal court in Fort Worth. A jury found him guilty in February of a variety of conspiracy charges. His brother, Yaser Abdel Said, is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge in the New Year’s Day 2008 killings in Irving. Yassein Said’s nephew, Islam Said, was sentenced in April to 10 years in federal prison.