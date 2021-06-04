Nigeria suspends Twitter over president’s deleted tweet

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government says it’s suspending Twitter indefinitely after the platform deleted a tweet made by President Muhammadu Buhari and called it abusive. It was not immediately clear when the suspension would go into effect as users could still access Twitter late Friday, and many said they would simply use VPNs to maintain access to the platform. Others mocked the government for tweeting the announcement about suspending Twitter. The removed tweet had threatened pro-Biafra separatists that the government would “treat them in the language they understand.”