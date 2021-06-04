Iran report: Huge fire at refinery near Tehran extinguished

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news agency is reporting that a massive fire at an oil refinery near Tehran was extinguished after more than 20 hours. The fire broke out at the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the sky over the Iranian capital. The Oil Ministry’s SHANA news agency said on Thursday that the fire broke out over a leak in two waste tanks at the facility. Authorities initially suggested the flames affected a liquified petroleum gas pipeline at the refinery. Officials continue to investigate the blaze.