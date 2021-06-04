Old Dominion beats Jacksonville 4-3 in Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kenny Levari and Kyle Battle each had two RBIs and No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion beat Jacksonville 4-3 in a Columbia Regional opener. Battle scored on Levari’s two-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run double in the second that capped the scoring in the game. Jacob Gomez came on in relief for the Monarchs and gave up one hit over 4 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Tyler Santana gave up five hits in eight innings in the complete game loss for Jacksonville. He gave up one hit after the second inning.