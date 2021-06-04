Olympian Yamaguchi says Japan ‘cornered’ into holding games

TOKYO (AP) — One of Japan’s best-known Olympians and an executive board member of the Japanese Olympic Committee says Tokyo has been “cornered” into holding the games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaori Yamaguchi says the International Olympic Committee, the government, and local organizers are ignoring widespread opposition to the Olympics from the Japanese public. She writes in an editorial that “we have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we do not.” Yamaguchi won a bronze medal in judo in the 1988 Olympics. The delayed Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23.