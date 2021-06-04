Outdoor activities will be a GO! this weekend, with high pressure dominate

Clouds will continue to decrease in coverage into the evening and overnight hours, as high pressure slides into the two Virginias.

There are plenty of outdoor events this evening, including the Coal Chevy Mountain festival and several baseball/softball games. The evening forecast looks fantastic for all outdoor activities.

Tonight, clouds will continue to decrease in coverage and low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure will be a dominate force throughout the weekend, allowing for gorgeous weather.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a slim chance of a few stray showers Saturday afternoon, but most of the two Virginias will remain dry for any outdoor ventures.

Low temperatures Saturday night will fall into the low-mid 60s, with partly cloudy skies.

Anticipate similar conditions for Sunday, with possibly a better chance for afternoon showers. However, much like Saturday, expect most of the Virginias will remain dry.

Clouds will increase into Sunday night, with low temperatures falling into the low-mid 60s.

We will grow a tad unsettled into the upcoming work week. Likely seeing much needed rain.