Plans announced for company expanding in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A company that develops cleaners, sanitizers and other products is planning a facility in West Virginia expected to bring 300 or more jobs eventually. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports ESC Brands, based in Lexington, North Carolina, is starting its three-phase plan that includes a plant in Mercer County. Owner Bruce Smyth says the facility will initially be a storage and distribution center for company products, which also include disinfectants, pet care products, insect repellents and specialized coatings. Smyth says the manufacturing facility will be built and most of the employees will be hired in the third phase, which could start sometime next year.