Red Devils rally to down Spartans in extras, Bluefield claims section baseball title

(WVVA) - Some section champions were crowned in the West Virginia high school baseball realm on Friday night, while other teams forced winner-take-all games on Saturday.

In Class AAA Region III Section 2, Oak Hill trailed top seed Greenbrier East 6-2 in the fourth inning. However, the Red Devils rally in the sixth inning to knot the score at 6-6.

Freshman Fred McLain drove in the eventual game-winning tally in the eighth, as Oak Hill triumphed 9-6. McLain, a freshman, also pitched a 115-pitch complete game.

The two teams will compete for a section championship back in Fairlea at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In Class AA Region 3 Section 1, the Bluefield Beavers claimed a section title, 17-7 over Wyoming East.

via Mike Collins

It is the first section baseball championship for the program since 2006.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Shady Spring 11, Independence 1 (AA R3S2)

Summers Co. 13, Greater Beckley Christian 9 (A R3S1)

Greenbrier West 17, Webster Co. 0 (A R3S2)