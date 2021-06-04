Trump’s grip on GOP sparks fears about democratic process

Many Republicans, led by Donald Trump, are continuing to question the validity of the 2020 election, and critics say that denial shows how the party is increasingly open to bucking democratic norms. That’s raising the prospect that Republicans might take the extraordinary step of refusing to certify future elections if they gain power in next year’s midterms. Republicans have already offered a preview of how they might operate. On Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot, a majority of House Republicans voted to overturn Joe Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The move signaled how the traditionally ceremonial congressional certification process could be weaponized.