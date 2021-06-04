Washington Football Team to open camp in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond for the start of training camp this summer. The club and city have announced a limited engagement from July 27-31. Those are the first days most NFL teams are allowed to conduct training camp practices. Washington held camp in Richmond from 2013-19. An agreement with Richmond was set to expire after the 2020 training camp. That was conduced at the team’s practice facility because of the pandemic. Washington could have camp in Richmond for several more years if the team reaches a new stadium deal in Virginia.