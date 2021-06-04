Wes Clarke’s 23rd homer leads South Carolina past Virginia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 23rd home run of the season and South Carolina opened the Columbia Regional with a 4-3 victory over Virginia. Clarke homered in the first to break a tie with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the NCAA lead. South Carolina was held to two hits through five innings, but Clarke and Josiah Sightler hit back-to-back ground-rule doubles in the sixth to help tie it a 3. Five straight Gamecocks reached with two outs in the sixth, taking the lead on Colin Burgess’ RBI single to left. Clarke was 2 for 4 and Sightler had two RBIs.