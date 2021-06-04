West Virginia lawmakers to begin special session next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called a special session of the Legislature aimed at allocating federal COVID-19 relief funding and increasing funds for road improvements. Justice announced that the session will begin Monday at noon. Lawmakers were already scheduled to be in Charleston for June committee meetings. Justice said in a statement that the legislature will consider allocating federal relief funds received since the end of the regular legislative session to the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education. He also wants lawmakers to consider allocating $150 million from the state’s general fund to the Division of Highways for road projects.