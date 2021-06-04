WhistlePigs, Ridge Runners pull off comebacks in consecutive nights

(WVVA) - Despite trailing early, once again, both the Princeton WhistlePigs and Bluefield Ridge Runners battle back to improve to 2-0 on the young Appalachian League season.

The WhistlePigs topped the Burlington Sock Puppets at Hunnicutt Field, 8-6.

Down in Kingsport, the Ridge Runners scores all nine of their runs after the sixth inning -- overcoming a 7-0 deficit -- to win 9-7.

Eastern Kentucky product Kendal Ewell drove home a game-best six run on Friday night.

Bluefield hosts the Greeneville Flyboys in its home opener at Bowen Field on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The WhistlePigs hit the road to take on the Pulaski River Turtles at 7 p.m.