WhistlePigs, Ridge Runners win in comeback fashion on Appy League Opening Day

(WVVA) - Both Princeton and Bluefield rally late to grab wins on Opening Day of Appalachian League Action.

The WhistlePigs and Sock Puppets held each other scoreless through four innings. But, Burlington broke through with four runs in the fifth, including a two-run home run from Caleb Farmer.

But, Princeton surged for three runs in the seventh inning and five more in the eighth to snag a 9-7 win.

Channing young hurled four scoreless innings for the WhistlePigs while striking out four. Brady Day drove in three runs, while Nathan Holt added two RBIs for Princeton.

Down in Kingsport, The Axmen hosted the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

Bluefield's Ben Harris launched a solo homer in the first inning to start the season with a bang. The Axmen would score six of the game's next eight runs to take an advantage.

But, just like the WhistlePigs, the Ridge Runners did their damage in the seventh and eighth innings, scoring three times in each for a 9-6 victory.

Michael Eze mashed three hits and drove in as many runs for the Ridge Runners on the road. Kendall Ewell also had a pair of RBIs.

Princeton will host Burlington again on Friday at 7 p.m., while Bluefield will remain in Kingsport for another 7 p.m. start against the Axmen.