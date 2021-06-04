Windshield wipers needed for first part of the day; drier air returns by the evening

A few showers are possible for the first part of the day, but during the afternoon drier conditions and even some sunshine builds in.

Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s. Expect some patchy fog and some raindrops on the windshield during the morning drive.

May hit some rain during lunchtime, but showers will come to an end this evening before the evening commute back home. Highs today will be set in the evening and should read in the 70s for most.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s. Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with calm winds.

Feeling like summer this weekend! A complete 180 takes place for the weekend (compared to last weekend) with mostly dry and very warm temperatures. Highs this weekend will primarily hit the 80s. A stray shower is possible Saturday, but most will stay dry with sunny skies. Sunday a few models are hinting at some rain to work in for the second half of the day as a system lingers up to our north.

This system will hover into next week bringing a daily chance for showers and a few storms.

