Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull pandemic, recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — Trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific are discussing ways to build back better from the pandemic, as host New Zealand pushes to drop tariffs on vaccines and other items needed to fight the virus. The meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday was held online, given the travel restrictions prevailing in the region as coronavirus outbreaks flare in many countries. APEC has long focused on dismantling trade barriers and with many members still struggling to obtain enough COVID-19 vaccines, the talks were centering on how to facilitate a faster distribution of the shots.