Bell’s bases-loaded walk lifts ODU over South Carolina 2-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tommy Bell walked on a 3-2 pitch from Thomas Farr with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth inning and No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion slipped past South Carolina 2-1 in the winners bracket of the Columbia Regional. Kenny Lavari and Carter Trice opened the eighth with back-to-back singles for the Monarchs (44-14), advancing a base on a groundout by Brock Gagliardi. Farr (3-7) retired the next batter before walking Matt Coutney intentionally to load the bases for Bell.