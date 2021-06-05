Increasing heat and humidity lead way to storm development for the next few days

A stray shower is possible this evening, but most of the area will continue to witness dry conditions. Temperatures overnight will be mild in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

High pressure starts to trail to the southeast tonight bringing a southerly flow back to the area. This will provide an increase in rain chances, temperatures and humidity.

We will wake up dry on Sunday, but showers and a few rumbles of thunder with some lightning will work in during the later afternoon and evening. Storms shouldn't become severe, but heavy downpours and gusty winds at times are possible.

Temperatures tomorrow will still be warmer than normal in the upper 70s and 80s. Clouds may allow some of the area to only rise into the mid 70s.

Even though temperatures will pretty much mimic today's, we will feel much warmer tomorrow thanks to an increase in humidity.

The humidity is here to stay for the first part of the work week. This will help aide thunderstorm development, so we hold onto a daily chance for showers and storms throughout the work week.

Watch the full forecast on WVVA at 11PM.