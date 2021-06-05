Independence baseball wins section title in thriller with Shady Spring

COAL CITY, W.Va (WVVA)- After splitting eir games in tournament play, it all came down to Saturday for the Class AA Region 3 Section 2 title.

Independence hosted the Shady Spring Tigers in a battle for the section championship. The game was scoreless through 6 innings thanks to great pitching by Alex Johnson and Atticus Goodson.

Shady Spring finally broke the game open in the top of the 6th off of a wild throw from the Patriots, but Independence would tie it back up a half-inning later. Cyrus Goodson would then unleash a 2-run home run to center field to put the Patriots on top, and Independence would win the section title 5-1.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

James Monroe 11, Summers County 1 (A R3S1)

Oak Hill 3, Greenbrier East 2 (AAA R3S2)

Greenbrier West 12, Richwood 2 (A R3S2)

SOFTBALL SCORES:

Greenbrier West 12, Webster County 4 (A R3S2)

Wyoming East 8, Bluefield 0 (AA R3S1)