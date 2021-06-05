James Madison’s Odicci Alexander is breakout star at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Back in her high school days, James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander wasn’t sure she was good enough to play college softball. Now, it’s clear she belongs on the big stage. Now, it’s clear she belongs on the big stage. The 5-foot-7 senior opened her first Women’s College World Series appearance by helping the unseeded Dukes defeat top seed Oklahoma on Thursday. She followed that leading her team past No. 5 seed Oklahoma State the next day. She threw complete game victories in both games. She is the main reason James Madison needs just one victory on Sunday to reach the best-of-three championship series.