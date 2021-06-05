Lawsuit: Survivor details moments when lift boat capsizes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new lawsuit gives details on the harrowing survival of a man who was on a boat that capsized in April off the Louisiana coast. Local media describe the lawsuit filed by Dwayne Lewis. He was taking a nap when the boat flipped over, waking him up as his entire room flipped onto its side. He and another man on the ship smashed through a window, and Lewis eventually floated in the water for three hours before a ship rescued him. He was one of the six people to survive when the Seacor Power capsized on April 13 in hurricane-force winds. Six bodies were found and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.