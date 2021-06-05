Local seamstress retires after forty years in Raleigh County

DANIELS, W. VA. (WVVA) - After 40 years in Raleigh County, a local seamstress is retiring and closing the doors of her shop "Seams Easy".

This closure came after the state of West Virginia purchased the building in order to widen the road on the side of the highway, where her business sits.

To celebrate her career, her family and friends hosted a surprise party.

Carolyn Hunter, the owner of Seams Easy, said she is thankful for the gesture.

Hunter added, going out of business is bittersweet, but she is ready for the future after years of hard work.

"I really do need a break because I have nobody knows, how many hours I worked many hours I worked at home, for the business," laughed Hunter. "So it's sad but at the same it's a blessing."

Hunter said she will continue to do some sewing at home during retirement.

When she is not sewing, she said she plans to travel, garden, and enjoy time at home with her loved ones.