Longtime lawyer who worked on media cases dies in I-79 crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A personal injury lawyer who had served as legal counsel to the news outlets including the Charleston Gazette-Mail has died in an interstate crash. Sean McGinley was a partner at DiPiero Simmons McGinley & Bastress PLLC in Charleston. A spokesperson for the West Virginia State Police said McGinley died Thursday in a crash on Interstate79 in Braxton County as he traveled to Charleston from a hearing in Morgantown. He was remembered as a talented and respected personal injury lawyer who also worked with many media companies on cases regarding the First Amendment and other issues. McGinley is survived by his wife and two sons.