Nigerian government-enforced Twitter suspension takes effect

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Millions of Nigerians were unable to access Twitter after the government enforced an indefinite suspension of the microblogging platform’s operations in Nigeria. The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria said in a statement Saturday that its members have suspended access to Twitter in compliance with a government directive to do so. The Nigeria government said Friday it was indefinitely suspending Twitter in Africa’s most populous nation, after the company deleted a controversial tweet President Muhammadu Buhari made about a secessionist movement.