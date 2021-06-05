Private equity firms buy Medline for reported $34 billion

BOSTON (AP) — The global medical supply and equipment company Medline says it has agreed to be acquired by a group of private equity firms. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that the deal is worth about $34 billion. The firms collectively getting a majority stake in Northfield, Illinois-based Medline are Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Medline is a major producer and distributor of everything from anesthesia to wheelchairs used in hospitals and other medical centers in more than 110 countries. Family-run Medline said Saturday that it will continue to be privately held and the entire senior management team will remain in place.