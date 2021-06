BLUEFIELD, V.A (WVVA)- Bowen Park got its first taste of the Ridge Runners on Saturday evening.

For the first time since their rebranding, Bluefield was home for Appalachian League baseball against the Greenville Fly Boys. Greenville jumped to a 5-0 lead in the 4th inning, but the Ridge Runners steamrolled their way back to a 10-9 comeback victory.

Bluefield will be back home tomorrow, Sunday, June 6th at 5:30 P.M.