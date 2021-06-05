Teens charged in Baltimore shooting of Israeli man

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a 31-year-old Israeli man who was visiting relatives in Baltimore last month. Police say 18-year-old William Clinton III, and a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old are being held without bail in the May 3 shooting of Efraim Gordon. He was shot multiple times in what police said appeared to be a robbery. The Baltimore Sun reports that Gordon had traveled from Israel to Baltimore for a week’s visit to attend his cousin’s wedding. Police say the city has had 141 homicides so far this year.