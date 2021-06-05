Tennessee hits 5 home runs, beats Liberty 9-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Liam Spence led off the game with a home run and hit another in the second inning, and No. 3 overall seed Tennessee beat No. 3 regional seed Liberty 9-3 in the winners bracket game of the double elimination Knoxville Regional. Tennessee set an NCAA Tournament program record with five home runs, all in the first three innings, to build a 7-0 lead. Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell gave up four hits and three runs, none earned, in 5 2/3 innings. Liberty starter Dylan Cumming gave up all five of Tennessee’s home runs and left the game after 2 2/3 innings.