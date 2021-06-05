Virginia gets 21 hits, beats Jacksonville 13-8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel had four hits each, Jake Gelof and Chris Newell homered, and Virginia beat Jacksonville 13-8 in a Columbia Regional elimination game. The No. 3 regional seed Cavaliers scored in seven of the eight innings they went to the plate and finished with 21 hits. Nate Savino got the win, giving up one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings for Virginia. Mike Cassala and Jackson Grabsky had three hits each for Jacksonville.