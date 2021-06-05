West Virginia Renaissance Festival returns

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - West Virginia's only Renaissance festival has returned for it's third summer.

The festival began in 2017, but just three years later in 2020 the pandemic put a pause on large gatherings causing the festival to close last summer.

Taso Stavrakis, the Festival's owner and operator said this had a devastating impact on him and his employees.

"We all lost work, not just our fair closed but all of the fairs were closed last year so we all lost work it hit the entertainment industry very hard," said Stavrakis.

Because of this loss of work for him and all the entertainers who perform at the festival, Stavrakis said hosting this for the fourth summer was an easy decision.

"The governor of West Virginia opened up the state to outdoor events about fifty days ago, forty, fifty days so it was a pretty quick decision, we got on the phone and started calling and everybody was really excited," said Stavrakis.

It was not just the employees who were excited to see the festival return.

Alex Burdette attends the festival every year and said he missed it during the pandemic, so he is thankful for the opportunity to get out and participate in this and events like it again.

"It feels great and this is like the first real event I've been to uhhh since things have started to open up, since I've been vaccinated at least and it's it's great," said Burdette.

The festival includes performances, activities, and arts and crafts by people not only from West Virginia but all over the country, which Stavrakis said helps the local economy.

Everything offered at the festival follows a mid-evil or Renaissance time period.

The festival runs every weekend in June from 11 a.m. to 8 pm.

