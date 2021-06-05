Zmarzlak hits 2 home runs, Maryland beats Norfolk St. 16-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Zmarzlak hit two of Maryland’s seven home runs and the No. 3 regional seed Terrapins beat fourth-seeded Norfolk State 16-0 in a Greenville Regional elimination game. Sean Burke gave up five hits and four walks and struck out eight in six scoreless innings for the Terrapins. Zach Thompson picked up his first save of the season, allowing only one baserunner on a hit by pitch in three innings of relief. Danny Hosley picked up the loss for the fourth-seeded Spartans.