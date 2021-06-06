Adieu, Roger: Federer pulls out of French Open after Round 3

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open to give himself a chance to recover before Wimbledon. The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to pull out of the field, giving an opponent of his a walkover for the first time in a major. Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee. The 39-year-old was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday. Instead, Federer will turn his focus to the grass-court portion of the season. Wimbledon begins June 28. Federer has won a men’s-record eight titles at the All England Club.