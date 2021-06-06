Annual Memorial Ride takes place in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Those lost within the past year in Greenbrier were honored on Sunday, as the eighth annual memorial bike ride took place with over 100 participants.

Those riding travelled from Lewisburg to Marlinton on scenic back roads.

When they reached their destination the group stopped for a service and balloon release remembering those lost too early.

This event began eight years ago, when the founder lost his son.

Ronnie Snedegar, the founder of the ride, said the purpose of it is who show people who are greiving that they are not alone.

"You know, theres so many people that grieve daily and to feel like they're alone and they feel like the way they lost their loved ones and this and that, they're isolated they really don't have any body to reach out to," said Snedegar.

Snedegar said there were participants from all across the region, not just Greenbrier County.