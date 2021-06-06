Guy, Liberty overwhelm Duke in a 15-4 elimination game win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Guy hit a grand slam home run in the bottom of the first and Liberty posted an eight-run first inning to dominate Duke in a 15-4 win in an elimination game at the Knoxville Regional. Liberty jumped the Blue Devils in the bottom of the first sending 13 batters to the plate — eight of whom batted after there were two outs. Aaron Anderson reached base twice in the inning drawing four-pitch walks each time and scored once. Liberty batted 4 for 5 in the inning and drew five walks to chase starter Cooper Stinson and reliever Josh Allen before the inning ended. Joey Loperfido finished 3 for 4 with a home run and drove in two runs for Duke.