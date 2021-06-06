Oklahoma tops James Madison; rematch to decide WCWS finalist

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings hit a leadoff homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma avenged a stunning loss to unseeded James Madison, beating the Dukes 6-3 in the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Nicole May threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Oklahoma, which will face James Madison again Sunday night. The winner advances to face either Florida State or Alabama in the best-of-three championship series. Sara Jubas hit a three-run homer and Odicci Alexander threw a 118-pitch complete game for James Madison.