2 polarizing populists vie in Peru’s presidential runoff

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian voters faced a choice between two polarizing populist candidates during Sunday’s presidential runoff. The election was held as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the South American country, festering anger among citizens and increasing the threat of social and political turbulence. Political novice Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, making her third run for the presidency, have promised coronavirus vaccines for all and other strategies to alleviate the public health emergency that has killed more than 180,000 people in Peru and pushed millions into poverty. Pre-election polls put the candidates in a virtual dead-heat going into the runoff. Election officials are expected to release initial results late Sunday.