Gunshots near California college campus; suspect in custody

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — A person has been taken into custody after authorities investigated gunfire near a Christian university campus in Southern California on Sunday. Azusa Pacific University said there was “active gun shot activity” around 1:20 p.m. near the campus, which is located in the San Gabriel Valley northeast of Los Angeles. The campus’ public safety officials said on Twitter that the situation had been “stabilized” around 3 p.m. and the suspect had been taken into custody by Azusa police. Lockdown orders have been lifted. Azusa police and a spokesperson for the university did not immediately return requests for comment.