Pope voices ‘pain’ over Canadian deaths, doesn’t apologize

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has expressed pain over the discovery in Canada of the remains of 215 residential school students and urged church and political authorities to work together to shed light on the “shocking” development. But he didn’t offer the apology sought by the Canadian prime minister. Francis on Sunday called on political and church authorities to shed light on what happened and to foster healing. Two days earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voiced deep disappointment that the Vatican hadn’t offered an apology. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools, the majority of them run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations.