Ridge Runners drop first game of the season

BLUEFIELD, V.a (WVVA) - After coming from behind to win against the Greenville Flyboys on Saturday, the Bluefield Ridge Runners were unable to do it again on Sunday with a 10-6 loss.

This was the first loss of the season for Bluefield, and it was thanks to early scoring from the Flyboys. Greenville jumped to an 8-0 lead in the third inning, and while the Ridge Runners slowly chipped away at that lead, Grenville still left Bowen Field with a win.

The Ridge Runners will be back on Tuesday on the road to take on the Burlington Sock Puppets.