Showers and storms will lead to much needed rainfall throughout this week

Daytime heating and available moisture is leading to enough instability to kickoff a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Showers should diminish and decrease in coverage after sunset, once we lose the heating of the day.

Anticipate mostly cloudy skies tonight, with temperatures falling into the low-mid 60s. Only a stray shower will be possible tonight.

The work week will be quite unsettled, as rising heat and humidity will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

For Monday, expect increasing clouds throughout the day, with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon/evening hours. Highs will rise into the 70s and 80s on Monday, with showers declining after sunset.

We will be mostly cloudy into Monday night, with low temperatures dropping into the low-mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring similar conditions, as rising heat and humidity will lead to more scattered showers and storms into the afternoon/evening hours. High temperatures will once again be in the 70s and 80s, with overnight lows falling into the 60s.

The heat and humidity will stick around for late week, leading to more rounds of showers and storms. It looks like a week of much needed rain, luckily severe weather does not look likely all week.

