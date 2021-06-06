The Raleigh County Veterans reflects on D-Day

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Sunday marked the 77 anniversary of D-Day which took place on June 6, 1944.

This day marked a turning point in World War II when troops landed at Normandy.

This was an action that ultimately led to the United State's success in the war.



The Raleigh County Veterans Museum said they stayed open on Sunday to commemorate the occasion.

Gary Parker, a volunteer at the museum, said honoring this day us important to the country and them because they want to teach people the history of D-Day by honoring the sacrifices made by those fallen.

"We want to remember and recognize those veterans that actually were at D-Day and actually served in World War II to honor them and show them that their service meant something," said Parker.

The museum features artifacts and will be open every Friday and Saturday from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM from now until Veteran's Day.