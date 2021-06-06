Update: Power restored to thousands across the two Virginias

UPDATE: 6:00 PM: Repairs have been made and power has been restored according to Corporation Communications with Appalachian Power, Phil Moye.

UPDATE: 5:05 P.M. -- According to Corporation Communications with Appalachian Power, Phil Moye, a failed lighting arrestor at the Bluefield Avenue Substation is the cause behind Sunday's continued power outage.

Moye says there is still not a predicted restoration time, but crews are on scene and working to restore power.

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- Multiple power outages are leading to thousands powerless Sunday afternoon. The locations without power consist of Tazewell, Mercer, and Raleigh counties.

The cause of each power outage is unknown at this time, WVVA is working on contacting AEP for more information, including when power might be restored.

You can view the affected regions by clicking this link, which will take you to the AEP regional map, which shows the extent of the power outages.