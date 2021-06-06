Trump to GOP: Support candidates who ‘stand for our values’

Former President Donald Trump is pushing Republicans to support those candidates who share his values in next year’s midterm elections as he launches a new more active phase of his post presidency. The former Republican president on Saturday teased the prospect of another presidential bid of his own in 2024, but vowed first to be an active presence on the campaign trail for his allies in next year’s fight for control of Congress. Trump delivered his latest comments in a speech to hundreds of Republican officials and activists gathered for the North Carolina GOP convention. It was the opening appearance in what is expected to be a new phase of rallies and public events.