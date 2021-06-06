UK urges commitment to vaccinate the world by end of 2022

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies’ summit this week to urge world leaders to commit to vaccinating the global population by the end of 2022. Johnson is expected to stress the importance of a global vaccination drive when he meets with fellow world leaders on Friday in Cornwall, southwestern England, for the first face-to-face G-7 summit since the pandemic hit. The three days of talks will focus on the global recovery from the pandemic. Britain’s government pledged in February to give most of the country’s surplus vaccine supply to COVAX, the United Nations-backed program aiming to supply poorer countries with jabs. But the U.K. has not yet put a figure on how many doses it will donate.