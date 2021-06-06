Virginia eliminates regional host South Carolina 3-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Matt Wyatt dominated on the mound, Alex Tappen homered and No. 3 regional seed Virginia beat regional host and second-seeded South Carolina 3-2 to advance to the Columbia Regional final. Wyatt struck out eight and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings to get the win for Virginia. It was his second start and longest appearance of the season. Stephen Schoch had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for his eighth save of the season. Brennan Milone hit a lead-off home run in the seventh inning for the Gamecocks.